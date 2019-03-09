



The Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Jimi Agbaje has said the low turnout of voters for the election is due the hooliganism witnessed during the Presidential election.

Agbaje who voted immediately he arrived his polling unit 004, ward A, Apapa 2, decried the low turnout. He voted 11 .00 am.

He said what happened during that election like ballot box snatching, poor distribution of materials and violent in some areas discouraged the voters from going out to exercise their civic rights.

Agbaje urged voters to go out and vote, calling on the security outfits and relevant authority to ensure voters were not hindered from voting.

He explained that everybody must play his or her part to make the electoral process work. ‘The reports we have so far is not too impressive concerning the ongoing election.

“There are reports that some INEC ad hoc staff are protesting no-payment of their allowance. Therefore, we have some polling stations that have not been able to vote due to this disruption by the INEC staff.

Agbaje said the process of entrenching democracy would not materialize if people stay away from participating in the democratic process.

“We hope that as the election progresses people will turn out to vote. They should simply come out and exercise their civic rights. The citizen should be part of our democratic development process.

”They must know they their votes count, so where we do not have good turn out, it means it is not the best and like I said several factors are responsible.

“That notwithstanding, we are going to win the election. We have the number on our side but must warn that what characterized the Presidential election like violence, intimidation and poor distribution should not be allowed to play out again,” he said.