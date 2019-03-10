



The governorship candidate of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has conceded defeat and congratulated Governor-elect Babajide Sanwoolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called the APC flag bearer at 7.07pm, wishing him well as winner.

An excited Sanwoolu, who is at the party office on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja to give his acceptance speech, thanked him for the kind gesture.