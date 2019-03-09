



Hoodloom suspected to be political thugs on Saturday shot several gunshots when they attacked Desmond Elliot, a Lagos House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The attack occurred about 3. pm at Akerele junction in Surulere area of the Lagos, which Mr Elliot currently represents in the House of Assembly.

The attack, according to eye witnesses, occurred when the popular Nollywood actor refused to give them money. But, instead of stopping his car to give them money, the lawmaker kept moving.

The hoodlums attacked his car, breaking the windscreen in the process. He was however unhurt.

However, Elliot’s supporters at a nearby polling unit, PU20, Ward 7, Surulere, quickly called in reinforcement to rescue the lawmaker.

After he was rescued, the thugs opened fire, shooting sporadically into the air, creating tensionin the area as many people scampered for safety.

However, policemen attached to the nearby polling unit called in armed reinforcement who arrived to restore normalcy in the area.

Following the incidence, security personnel advised the INEC ad-hoc staff to conclude their vote counting early before the situation would escalate.