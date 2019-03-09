



The Deputy Governorship Candidate of PDP, Oluwayemisi Haleemat Busari, has lamented the low turn out of voters in the on-going Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Nigeria.

Busari, who was accompanied by her husband, Tunde, to Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Yaba, Lagos where the duo voted berated the low turn out of voters and urged Lagosians to come out and vote.

Busari complained that voter turnout was not as high as it was in the same area during the presidential and National Assembly elections

Findings revealed that some vote canvassers have now taken over the area to sensitise voters to come out and exercise their franchise.