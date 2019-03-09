



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has won his polling unit in Epe for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a landslide victory.

Governor Ambode, who got to his polling unit at ward A5, unit 033, Ogunmodede College, Ajaganabe Area, Papa Epe, with his wife around 9:55am, voted at exactly 10:11am.

After the count, APC polled 262 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 62 votes in the governorship election.

In the House of Assembly election, the APC also won convincingly, polling 253 votes while the PDP scored 61 votes.

The Governor, who spoke to journalists shortly after voting, harped on the need to enhance democracy and promote the culture of one man one vote.

“I believe strongly that in doing this we would continue to enhance the tenets of democracy and like you can see, we believe that with this, we are promoting the culture of one man one vote and then also improve on the State’s well-being and the good governance that we have always enjoyed in Lagos State.

“I’m happy that I have done this and I will do it again,” the Governor said.