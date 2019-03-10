



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as well as the 40 House of Assembly candidates of the party for their resounding victory at the polls on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu was declared winner of the election and Governor-elect of Lagos by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the State, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, having polled a total of 739,445votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Jimi Agbaje, who got 206,141votes.

Governor Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the feat was a reward for the vigorous campaign embarked upon by the APC candidate and his running mate across the length and breadth of the State.

“Lagosians have spoken loud and clear with their votes and have overwhelmingly voted for a government they believe will continue the trajectory of growth that we have experienced in the last 20 years under the APC.

“It is therefore with great pleasure that I congratulate our great party for a resounding victory yesterday. Again, the people of Lagos have decided to stay on the path of infrastructural drive, economic growth and all round development.

“While I congratulate the Governor-Elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on their well-deserved victory, let me also thank all Lagosians for keeping faith with the APC,” Governor Ambode said.

Governor Ambode also congratulated all the 40 candidates of the APC in the State Assembly elections for emerging victorious, adding that it would ensure a seamless relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government.