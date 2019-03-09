



Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday scored the Independent National Electoral Commission high in Epe, describing the election as free and fair.

Hamzat spoke moments after casting his vote at about 10.30am, at his ward4, unit 2, Oke Balogun, Epe, polling unit.

He said democracy is worth celebrating, urging the people to come out enmasse and vote for partiescand candidates of their choice.

Hamzat who expressed happiness at the orderliness of the Governorship/house of assembly elections in Epe, expressed the hope that peace would be experienced throughout the state.

He saluted all progressives and patriots who paid the supreme price to ensure that Nigeria has a sustainable democracy, adding that the sacrifices of people like the late pa Alfred Rewane, and Dr Beko Ransome Kuti, should not be allowed to be in vain.

He urged Lagosians to vote for progress and development adding that with what he HSS seen so far, he has no doubt that his party will be victorious.