



The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in Lagos State, Chief Salis Owolabi, has vowed to challenge in court the result of the election that produced Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress as the governor-elect.

He said the result of the election was unacceptable to him because of the irregularities witnessed in many areas of the state.

Owolabi’s position was contained in a statement made available to our correspondent by his media team on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said, “I will not and I am not accepting the result of the governorship election because it was fraud against the people of Lagos State.

“The election was full of many irregularities, people were intimidated while coming out to exercise their right. In addition, multiple votings were carried out in many polling units.

“Everything was done by the All Progressives Congress to take credit from the Alliance for Democracy, counting votes of other parties for themselves. “

Owolabi insisted that Sanwo-Olu did not win a free and fair contest, hence his announcement as the winner was not acceptable to him.

He said he was assembling his legal team to challenge the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission at election petition tribunal.

He claimed that he had enough evidence at his disposal to reclaim his mandate from Sanwo-Olu.

“This was not an election and I reject it 100 per cent. I know that God will rescue the people of Lagos State from the hold of this slavery. This nonsense must stop, this act is going to consume everybody in Lagos State, if not challenged,” he added.