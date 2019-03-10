



The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won in all the 20 local government areas in the state.

The results were announced this afternoon at the INEC office in Yaba.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission has not officially declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election, checks by newsmen showed that APC defeated the People’s Democratic Party by as much as 533,300 votes.

Sanwo-Olu polled 739,441 against Agbaje’s 206,141.