Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress is leading the candidate of the People`s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje with a wide margin.
With results in 15 local governments declared by INEC, Sanwo-Olu has amassed an unassailable lead of over 300,000 votes.
He beat Agbaje by wide margins in all the councils: Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin and Kosofe, Surulere.
The remaining five local governments are Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.
Results at a Glance
Ikeja LGA
APC: 28,592
ADP: 143
PDP: 8,109
Ikorodu LGA
ADP: 620
APC: 45,879
PDP: 14,769
Amuwo-Odofin LGA
ADP: 184
APC: 23,267
PDP: 13,700
Ibeji Lekki LGA
ADP: 143
APC: 23,298
PDP: 3,320
Agege LGA
ADP: 86
APC: 38,515
PDP: 8,371
Apapa LGA
ADP: 53
APC: 20,469
PDP: 5,959
Shomolu LGA
ADP: 203
APC: 40,408
PDP: 9,991
Eti-Osa LGA
ADP: 286
APC: 30,504
PDP: 10,678
Oshodi-Isolo LGA
ADP: 611
APC: 39,945
PDP: 12,585
Mushin LGA
ADP: 317
APC: 51,899
PDP: 8,751
Surulere LGA
ADP: 313
APC: 39,986
PDP: 13,733