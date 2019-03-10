



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress is leading the candidate of the People`s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje with a wide margin.

With results in 15 local governments declared by INEC, Sanwo-Olu has amassed an unassailable lead of over 300,000 votes.

He beat Agbaje by wide margins in all the councils: Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin and Kosofe, Surulere.

The remaining five local governments are Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

Results at a Glance

Ikeja LGA

APC: 28,592

ADP: 143

PDP: 8,109

Ikorodu LGA

ADP: 620

APC: 45,879

PDP: 14,769

Amuwo-Odofin LGA

ADP: 184

APC: 23,267

PDP: 13,700

Ibeji Lekki LGA

ADP: 143

APC: 23,298

PDP: 3,320

Agege LGA

ADP: 86

APC: 38,515

PDP: 8,371

Apapa LGA

ADP: 53

APC: 20,469

PDP: 5,959

Shomolu LGA

ADP: 203

APC: 40,408

PDP: 9,991

Eti-Osa LGA

ADP: 286

APC: 30,504

PDP: 10,678

Oshodi-Isolo LGA

ADP: 611

APC: 39,945

PDP: 12,585

Mushin LGA

ADP: 317

APC: 51,899

PDP: 8,751

Surulere LGA

ADP: 313

APC: 39,986

PDP: 13,733