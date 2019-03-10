



Lagos state governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken an early lead over opposition People’s Democratic Party Candidate (PDP) Jimi Agbaje in all five of the local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While collation of results had commenced in Yaba, Lagos, APC’s Sanwo-Olu won PDP’s Agbaje in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikorodu and Ikeja local governments as announced by INEC.

Thus far, APC’s Sanwo-Olu has poled 169,404, while PDP’s Agbaje has 42,953. APC leads PDP with 126,751 votes.

The remaining 15 local governments of Lagos’ 20 local governments were yet to be announced at the time of filing this report.