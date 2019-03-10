The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Lagos State governorship election.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the PDP who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.
Sanwo-Olu also won in all the local government areas in the state.
See details of the result for the Lagos governorship election below.
Lagos: Final official results
Here is the break down of the official results for the governorship election in Lagos state.
Total registered voters. 6,505,512
Accredited voters. 1,006,074
A 4122
AAC 1078
ABP 511
ACD 917
AD 3310
ADC 3544
ADP 4780
AGA 207
AGAP 83
ANDP 140
ANN 389
ANP 359
APA 1906
APC 739,445
APDA 642
APM 194
ASD 187
CAP 237
DA 111
DPC 211
DPP 555
FJP 113
GPN 49
ID 61
JMPP 42
LP 392
MAJA 36
MMN 52
MPN 769
NCMP 60
NCP 712
NPC 1886
PDP 206,141
PPA 548
PPC 617
PPN 234
PRP 153
PT 120
RBNP 73
SDP 277
UDP 151
UPP 108
YDP 148
YPP 1604
ZLP 142
