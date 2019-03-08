



Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Lagos State, professionals and certified artisans and technician groups in the state under the platform of Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) on Thursday endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during a press conference at the association headquarters in Agege, Lagos, ASLAT Executive Secretary, Akinyemi Adesina, urged all two million members of ASLAT not only to go out en-mass on Saturday to vote for Sanwo-Olu only but they must also mobilise friends, families and neighbours to vote for him.

His words: “We wish to announce to you and the whole world that all the two million members of Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) has adopted Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of Lagos State in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“We have adopted Mr. Sanwo-Olu because out of all governorship candidates, he is the only one that recognized the pains and agonies of Lagos artisans and technicians and have genuine mind to find solution to our long time suffering. We believe his genuine love for artisans and good plans to soften our pains can only materialise if we support him to become the governor through our votes on Saturday, March 9.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu full grasp of the economy and trajectory as an accomplished investor, banker, public private partnership expert and a major player in the states’ economic success are anticipated to drive luck and success into the camp of Lagosians artisans and technicians.

“It is our belief that the fundamental works and the modern Lagos master plan that had been put in place by successive progressive governments in Lagos State, which started with the legend himself, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 1999 can only be sustained and continue to flow when those who are trustworthy uphold the flying banner. To this end, we urge all two million members of ASLAT not only to go out en-mass on Saturday March 9 to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu only but they must also mobilise friends, families and neighbours to vote for him.”