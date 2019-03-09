



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emerged victorious at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s polling unit in Victoria Garden City, Lekki.

The APC scored 223 votes as against the 175 votes polled by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Jimi Agbaje. The counting of the votes was concluded around 4:20 p.m.

The ruling party lost to the PDP by a wide margin during the presidential election two weeks ago.