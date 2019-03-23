<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency I, Mr Fatai Mojeed, winner of the supplementary election in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC conducted supplementary election in nine polling units of the state constituency on Saturday.

The commission had declared the March 9 election in the constituency inconclusive, because of over-voting in the nine polling units, covering two Registration Areas (Ward).

Prof. Rasheed Ojikutu, the Returning Officer for the election, announced the result for the election at the Collation Centre located in INEC office in Ibeju-Lekki council at about 6:30 p.m.

Ojikutu, of the Department of Actuarial Science and Insurance, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Lagos, first read out scores of each political party in March 9 election, before announcing the total votes in the supplementary poll.

According to him, in March 9 election, APC polled 8,525 votes and PDP scored 1, 786, SDP got 63, ADP scored 54 votes, Accord got 50 votes, AD polled 59 votes while other political parties scored less than 40 votes each.

He said that Mojeed polled a total of votes 9,484 to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (NAN) Mrs Tare Oliver who got 1,901 votes.

“I, Prof. Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the constituency I of Ibeju-Lekki in the election held on the 23rd Day of March 2019.

“I declare that Mojeed Fatai Adebola of APC, haven satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” ojikutu said.

He added that Accord Party scored 51 votes, AD polled 60 votes, ADC polled 26 votes, SDP got 64 votes, AAC polled 27 votes, ADP got only 55 votes while others got less than 10 votes each.

Ojikutu said that the total registered voters were 122, 442, while the total accredited voters for the election were 12,245.

The party agents took turns to sign the results.

Earlier, Dr Adeola Afonja, the Collation Officer for Ibeju Ward I, reeled out the scores obtained by each of the parties in the six polling units where supplementary election was held in the ward.

According to Afonja, APC polled 520, PDP scored 43 votes, ADC got 2 votes, Accord and ADP got one vote each while other parties got no vote.

She said that the total registered votes of the six polling units where the supplementary election took place were 3,989.

Afonja added that the total accredited voters were 592, total valid votes were 567, rejected votes 22, while the total votes cast were 589.

Also, Dr Ijeoma Patience, the Collation Officer for Iwerekun I, reeled out the scores obtained by each of the parties in the three polling units where supplementary election was held in the ward.

According to her, APC polled 439, PDP scored 72 votes, while other parties got less than 2 votes.

Patience said that the registered voters of the three polling units where the supplementary election took place were 8,722

She added that the total accredited voters were 529, total valid votes 521, rejected votes were 8, while the total vote cast were 529.

NAN reports that out of 12, 711 registered voters in the nine polling units, only 1,118 voters came out to vote in the supplementary election.

Speaking to NAN, Prince Wasiu Elemoro, candidate of PDP for Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency described the election as being far better than the previous polls.

Elemoro said that the supplementary election was free, fair and peaceful.

Also speaking, Mr Rasak Alatishe, the APC party agent at the collation centre, commended the peaceful conduct of the voters, expressing satisfaction with the outcome, which Mr Femi Asia, his counterpart from the PDP corroborated.

After being declared winner, Mojeed, who could not hide his joy, thanked the people for the trust reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.