



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two house of assembly seats in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that incumbent Sanai Agunbiade won Ikorodu Constituency 1, while Nurudeen Solaja was also re-elected for Ikorodu Constituency 2.

Declaring the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Ikorodu, the Returning Officer for Ikorodu Constituency 1, Prof. Musa Obalola, announced that Agunbiade polled 23,488 votes to beat PDP’s Mukaila Lamina who scored 11,458 votes.

He said that the total votes cast were 38,327 and that rejected votes were 2,075, while 36,255 valid votes were recorded.

“Sanai Agunbiade of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 23,488 votes,” he said.

Prof. Obalola, also declared Nurudeen Solaja of APC as winner of the Constituency 2.

He said that a total of 25,770 votes were cast with 1,358 votes rejected, while valid votes were 24,412.

He said that Solaja polled 16,338 votes, to beat his closest rival Aro Abiola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 7,241 votes.

“Solaja of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,338 votes,” he said.