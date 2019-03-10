



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two House of Assembly constituencies in Amuwo Odofin area, as well as the two House of Assembly constituencies in Agege area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the results were declared at the INEC Collation Centre in Festac Town.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Timothy Nubi from the University of Lagos, said that Alli-Macaulay emerged winner for Constituency 1 with 7,407 votes, defeating Dipo Olorunrinu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,129 votes.

“That Alli-Macaulay Mojisola of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Nubi said.

Also, Mr Olawale Rauf was declared the winner of Constituency 11, with 14,842 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Abimbola Sowemimo, also from UNILAG, said the PDP scored 6,104, ADC got 148, UDP had 69, UPP gathered 51, while other parties received less than 50 votes.

Sowemimo said: “That Rauf Olawale Age Suleiman of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Meanwhile, NAN also reported that the Agege House of Assembly results were declared at the INEC office in Orile-Agege at about 9.00 a.m.

Prof. Olufemi Saibu, the Returning Officer for Agege Constituency 1, said that Mudashiru Obasa of the APC polled 17,434 votes to beat his closest rival, Tahid Muade of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 4,743 votes.

“I Prof. Olufemi Saibu of the University of Lagos, hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Agege state Constituency 1 election held on March 9, 2019.

“That Obasa Mudashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

The returning officer said that a total number of 24,219 votes were cast in the election in Agege Constituency 1, with 1,374 rejected votes and 22,845 valid votes.

Also, Mr Anthony Adebayo, an Associate Professor of the University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Agege House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Ogundimu Oluyinka of APC the winner.

He said that Ogundimu polled 19,489 votes, followed by Adebiyi Olanrewaju of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,479 votes.

“Ogundimu Oluyinka of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner and hereby returned elected,” he said.

Adebayo said that a total of 24,408 votes were cast with 784 votes rejected and 23,624 votes valid.