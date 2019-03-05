



Idiat Adebule, Lagos State deputy governor, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ojo area of the state, have vowed to work harder to ensure the party’s governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all other House of Assembly candidates emerge winner in the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly election.

Adebule, while speaking during an emergency stakeholders meeting, which include APC stalwarts comprising G39, APC party Executives, representatives of market men and women, APC Youths on Sunday in Iba, said that the meeting was conveyed to strategies for the victory of all candidates of the party.

She lamented over the turnout of voters in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly polls in the area, stressing that everything would be put in place to ensure a better outcome in the forthcoming coming elections.

She said that it was important for people to consider the future of their children and the development of their communities far above other selfish interest while making political decisions, stating that election period is not the time that some party members will abandon their party for any reason whatsoever.

Adebule, who expressed worry over performance of the party in the last elections, said that all the stakeholders have resolved to forge ahead and work harder and ensure that they deliver all the polling units in the area to their gubernatorial candidate.

“We are now going back to the drawing board because, we don’t want to make the same mistake we made in the last elections, our people did not come out as expected which gave our opposition an upper hand but this time around, we have charged ourselves and we will not allow anything to chance. One thing that I am very positive about is that we have now put measures in place to ensure that come, March 9, we will not be found wanting again.

“This next elections which is for the gubernatorial and the House of Assembly is very important to the development of our state and our people too, so we are determined as a people that all our candidates from the governorship to the house of Assembly will receive massive votes from our geo political zone come next Saturday by the grace of God,” she added.

Cornelius Ojelabi, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives while calling on party executives to work in unity with vote canvassers and party agents to ensure victory for all their candidates, urges members to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes.