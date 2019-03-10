



Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress has won all the 40 Lagos State House of Assembly seats in the Saturday’s elections.

The party’s governorship candidate Babajide Sanwoolu also won the governorship election in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje with a margin of 533,304 votes.

Results from the 20 local governments indicates that APC polled 739, 445 votes, while the PDP polled 206,141 votes.

The APC gubernatorial candidate won all the 20 local governments in the state.