



Chief Lanre Razak, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Lagos State governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his victory, describing it as well deserved.

Razak, popularly known as KLM, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Monday that Sanwo-olu’s victory was a demonstration of the confidence Lagosians had in the APC’s leadership in the state.

“The victory of Sanwo-Olu is a well deserved victory that has reinforced the trust Lagosians have in APC leadership.

“The result of the election showed that Lagosians recognised the contributions of the APC-controlled government to the development of the state since 1999,’’ the APC stalwart said.

He said that the administration of Sanwo-Olu would provide the much-desired impetus for good governance and peace.

Razak said he was optimistic that the incoming Sanwo-Olu’s led-administration would run an inclusive government, and complete all the ongoing projects across the state.

He commended Epe residents and the electorate for ensuring that the APC won the governorship race and House of Assembly seats in the state.

He also thanked the people of Epe and Lagos State at large for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.

“I thank my people of Epe for coming out in large number to exercise their franchise in the last election on Saturday.

“Epe residents demonstrated spirit of sportsmanship and their love and support for All Progressives Congress.

“I am optimistic that the incoming administration will complete the ongoing projects in Epe as promised,’’ the APC stalwart said.

Razak commended the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for demonstrating uncommon support for the party’s candidates.

He praised him for being relentless dogged in the pursuit of unity and cohesion in the state.

Rasaq reiterated the APC’s determination to continue to provide good governance and benefits of democracy to residents in the state.