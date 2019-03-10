



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Rotimi Olowo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Somolu 1, Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the declaration at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu, Lagos on Sunday.

Otitoloju said that Olowo secured 16, 007 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Olawale Akanni, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 2,651 votes.

According to him, 18 political parties contested for the Somolu 1 Constituency seat.

Otitoloju said, “I Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly Somolu 1 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Olowo Rotimi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Also, at the Somolu II Constituency, Mr Abiru Rotimi of APC emerged the winner with 23,444 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Idowu Taiwo said Abiru beat Mr Babatunde Aleshinloye-Williams of the PDP who had 7,221 votes.

Taiwo said 17 others also participated in the election.

He said: “I Dr Idowu Taiwo Adebayo, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly, Somolu 2 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Abiru Rotimi Lateef of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Also, INEC on Sunday declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituencies 1 and 2 in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results were declared at the INEC office in Lagos Island at about 3.40 a.m.

Prof. Olaniyi Okedele of the University of Lagos, the Returning Officer for the Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 1, said that a total number of 21,237 votes were cast in the election, with 914 void votes and 20, 323 valid votes.

Okedele said that 10 political parties were registered for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 1.

He said that Wasiu Sanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 18,305 votes to beat his closest rival, Oluwaseun Dosunmu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 1,821 votes.

“Wasiu Olatunji Sanni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 18,305 votes,” he said.

Also, Prof Solomon Akinboye, of University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Olarenwaju Afinni of APC the winner.

Akinboye said that a total of 19,121 votes were cast with 868 votes rejected and 18,253 votes valid.

He said that Olarenwaju Afinni polled 16,010 votes, followed by Sanni Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,096 votes.

He said that nine political parties were recognised for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 2.

The returning officer said AAP scored 12 votes, AD scored 29, ADC scored 95, DA scored 2, MAJA scored 1, MPN scored 1, while SDP polled 7 votes.

Akinboye declared Mr Olarenwaju Sulaimon Afinni of the APC winner, having satisfied the requirements of law and having scored the highest number of votes. He returned Afinni elected.

“Olarenwaju Sulaimon Afinni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,010 votes,” Akinboye said.