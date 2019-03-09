



Gubernatorial candidate for the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, has rated the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as below par saying the agency despite the funding available to it has been unable to conduct an election without logistical challenges.

According to Gbadamosi, he has lost faith in the electoral body and has no choice than to accept the outcome of the election, even though he says it has been pre-determined.

Indeed, voting did not commence at his polling unit until around 10:50am.

Voting materials were yet to be delivered nor INEC officials seen as at 9.14 a.m at PU 007, Isikalu Junction, Isele 1, Ikorodu, where Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa is to vote.

The situation was also the same at PU 13, and 14, Allison Junction, Isele, Ikorodu, where Babatunde Gbadamosi, Governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), is to vote.

Though the atmosphere was relatively peaceful, with voters turning out in bits, party faithfuls under the ADP were unhappy about Gbadamosi’s inability to induce financially them for the election.

On the other hand, Lagos State commissioner for Physical planning, Rotimi Ogunleye who shares the same polling unit with Gbadamosi, expressed optimism of the APC winning the elections.