



There are strong indications that about 55, 000 eligible voters in Ogudu and Ojota axis of Kosofe council in Lagos State may not vote.

A visit to the Registration Area Centre (RAC), located in Anglican Primary School, Ogudu, revealed that two main factors might have been responsible for the fate of the voters.

For instance, while INEC ad hoc staff were protesting non-payment of their allowances, there was also the issue of shortage in ballot papers.

According to one of the voters, Mrs. Comfort Oguntoyinbo, the shortage in election materials and the protest by the ad hoc staff might have been responsible for why voting was yet to commence as at 12.20pm.

But some INEC staff, who feigned ignorance of the protest, however, confirmed that there were discrepancies in voting materials and that following the development, political leaders and agents agreed that voting won’t take place unless the issues was sorted out.

He said that about 900 ballot papers were missing.

In all, our reporter learnt that 84 polling units were affected by the development.