<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgement on the suit filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ojo Federal Constituency election Yinka Murisq Durosinmi challenging the victory of the opposition Tajudeen Adekunle Obasa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the suit dated March 28, 2019 with suit number EPT/LAG/REP/13/2019, APC and Durosinmi who are the petitioners are challenging the pronouncement of the victory of the first and second respondents as the winner of the Ojo Federal Constituency on February 16th election, as well as the re-run election also held on Saturday March 2 2019 respectively.

The three-member tribunal panel comprises Justice Kunaza Hamidu; Justice W. R. Olamide; and Justice S I Okpara.

According to the petitioners, the election was fraught with irregularities, over-voting and non – compliance with the Electoral Act.

Obasa was also challenged over double registration of the permanent voters card with registration numbers; 90F58 57767 41583 0006 and 90F5B 57767 41582 6896 at polling units 046 and 048 in Ojo Local Government in that order. The petitioners also presented voters registers to prove that Obasa voted twice. The register has since been admitted as evidence.

Upon the adoption of the final written address by the counsels on behalf of all the respective parties, the tribunal reserved the judgment of the petition on a yet-to-be-announced date.

In his reaction however, Obasa insists he won the election hands down.

“He (Durosinmi) is the one lying. I won that election in a fair contest,” Obasa argued.

“I am in an opposition. How possible is it for me to vote twice on the day of election?

“I won that election with over 13,000 plus but it was later altered to 3,146. Results of the five polling units and two polling points were not declared so my opponent wanted INEC to declare the entire election inconclusive.

“The total registered voters in those polling units (not declared) were 4,146 but INEC Returning Officer told them that since I still had a difference of about 3,146 votes, I should be declared the winner. He told them it was only INEC which has the power to cancel election and not them.

“Later at INEC office, they continued to demand a rerun which INEC graciously granted.”The re-run was held on Saturday March 2 which I also won and I’ve since received my Certificate of Return before they again challenged my victory at the tribunal.”