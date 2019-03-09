People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Jimi Agbaje lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State by a landslide.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu won the elections at his Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Ward 019 polling unit in Ikoyi, Lagos by a landslide.
Sanwo-Olu scored 124 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Jimi Agbaje, who scored 26 votes.
Counting of the House of Assembly polls is ongoing.
