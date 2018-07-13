The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has said that women have a lot of roles to play in the 2019 general elections.

Adebule said this at the Inaugural Thanksgiving Service organised by the Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Hon. Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas, tagged: “APC Women – A New Dawn” held at the party Secretariat, ACME road, Ikeja.

The deputy governor, who commended women for supporting Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government, said they had been able to do a lot of things with the support of the women.

Adegbule, who commended the APC National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his great efforts to sustain the party, led the women into pledging their support for the leadership of the APC.

Earlier in her address, Hon. Okoya-Thomas, implored women to join hands with her in the sensitisation of women ahead of the 2019 elections.

Okoya-Thomas said: “I appeal to all our women to continue the campaign at the grassroots for our party, especially to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and collection of the Permanent Voter Card (PVCs).

The Women Leader called for peace and unity among women to deliver more than two million votes for the party in the 2019 elections.

She commended Tinubu for his “sterling efforts towards peace, unity and progress of the party.”

The women leader, who noted that the state government had exceeded 30 per cent affirmative action for women, urged women to participate more in politics and carry their children along.

Wife of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Bolanle, who was represented by Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, commended Okoya-Thomas for starting with God, and prayed that God will stand by her”.

The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who commended Governor Ambode for his performance, said that the governor would win the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Tinubu-Ojo assured the women leaders of the APC of her support, saying that market women would always support the dreams and aspirations of the party.

In his remarks, Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Hon. Tunde Balogun, said “No party is as big as APC and the party will overcome all its challenges”.

Balogun, however, charged APC women to persuade more women to join the party and register for the 2019 elections before the exercise would end on 17th August.

According to him, the Women Leader will begin a tour of markets in the state to sensitise and mobilise women for APC, adding that the state voters register should reflect the population of the state.

Earlier in her sermon, Pastor Kemi Onalaja, who said that no home, family and society could function without women, urged women to always pray for the state.

On the theme, the preacher, who stated that God can do a new thing and change any situation with faith in Him, urged women in the state to seek help from God.

She led the women in prayers for the state for God’s guidance and prosperity.

An Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Alayaki, also led sermon and prayers for the state.

The event brought together women leaders across the 57 local council areas and development centres, party stalwarts and members in the state.