



The Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Lagos State, Tajudeen Ajide, has been suspended for alleged financial impropriety.

This is according to a letter sent to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police by the nine councillors at the local government.

The suspension, according to the councillors, is sequel to a resolution dated April 9, 2021 wherein a vote of no confidence was passed in Ajide.

The names of the councillors include: Akande Barakat, Adebisi David, Fasasi Ajenifuja, Phillips Olubunmi, Otinwa Eric, Ijitola Oluwasegun, Ajala Ajibola, Kareem Abiodun and Kazeem Bello.

They asked both the police commissioner and the area commander, Area C, to deploy policemen in the local government secretariat to prevent hoodlums from attacking them.

The letter read in part, “We the undersigned by the notice wish to inform you of the suspension of the executive chairman, Tajudeen Ajide, on the allegations of financial misappropriation found against him by the legislative arm of Surulere local government.





“Further to this, we wish to request for security protection of all the councillors and the local government properties because we heard it on good authority that he has planned to invade the local government and to attack all the nine councillors with hoodlums.

“In order to forestall the destruction of life and properties, we want you to assist in protection of all aforementioned properties and individual.

In a separate document with reference number SLG/LEGIS/RES/018/2021, the councillors explained that the chairman refused to make available documents and details of all contracts from the inception of the current administration.

“The council therefore deliberated and resolved that approved budget 2021; a vote of no confidence is passed followed by suspension on the executive chairman (Hon. Tajudeen Ajide) for his refusal to provide the needed documents/records to the House to enable council carry out its oversight function,” it read in part.

Attempts to get a reaction from the suspended chairman proved abortive as he neither responded to calls nor a text message on Saturday