Lagos council poll: We have resolved PDP’s complaint in YABA – LASIEC

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Monday said it has successfully resolved the complaint by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged intimidation of voters and manipulation of results in the Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) election.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Dr Adegbola Dominic who spoke with newsmen said intimidation and harassment of voters by political thugs working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) disrupted the announcement of results in the council after realising the PDP candidate was leading.

According to him, APC thugs allegedly prevented the LASIEC presiding officer from announcing the full results after realizing the PDP candidate was leading after 18 out of 20 ballot boxes have been counted.

He said the party has notified Justice Ayotunde Phillips, LASIEC chairman about the development and are expecting the right thing to be done as regards the council.

He also said many people who wanted to vote couldn’t do so as they have been disenfranchised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which failed to provide them with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

He said “Two factors are responsible for the poor results the PDP got.

“The number one factor is the thuggery and aggression by APC. They have bribed thugs and miscreants to ensure that the PDP doesn’t win in their areas. So, wherever these thugs realise that PDP is having an upper hand in some areas, they unleash mayhem on the voters or snatch the ballot boxes”.

“For example in Yaba LCDA, they have 20 ballot boxes, the presiding officer had counted 18 of them and PDP was leading by 200 votes. The remaining two ballot boxes to be counted, thugs just appeared from nowhere with guns and prevented the presiding officer from counting the remaining two ballot boxes”.

“The police were there but they were helpless. The people in the area now insisted that the presiding officer must announce the result which is the law. The law says that the presiding officer must announce the winner at the ward collating centre.

“However, the man refused to announce the results. The police had to take the two uncounted ballot boxes to the police station and the presiding officer then announced that the election was inconclusive”.

“We had to call Justice Phillips, the LASIEC chairman to complain and she noted it and hopefully, we believed we will get our deserved victory in that council.

“Another factor is that the people have been shortchanged with the provision of PVC. So, many people who wanted to vote have no PVCs. INEC prevented a lot of people from collecting their PVCs. People were waiting at INEC offices to collect their PVCs but INEC made it so difficult for them to do so”.

“Right now, a large number of the populace have been disenfranchised because they don’t have voters cards. Hopefully, I hope the e-registration will correct this anomaly. The APC members went to the voting centres and voted with passports, party identity cards. It is like a lawless society”.

When contacted, Justice Phillips, the LASIEC chairman acknowledged the fact that the PDP lodged a complaint to her, adding that the issue has been resolved. “Yes, it is and the matter has now been resolved,” she said.