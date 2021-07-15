Lagos council poll: IPAC hails LASIEC’s readiness, wants votes to count

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Thursday commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its readiness for the July 24 Local Government election, urging the commission to allow votes to count.

Assessing LASIEC’s preparations, the IPAC Chairman in Lagos State, Mr James Adeshina, told newsmen that the commission appeared to be ready for the poll.

“They are fully prepared for the exercise from the look of things, they should only ensure that the votes of the electorates count,” Adeshina, also the Lagos State Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), said.

According to him, IPAC members have been following some of the radio and television interviews of LASIEC towards sensitisation of the public.

He urged LASIEC to do more on voter education to prevent voter apathy during the poll.

Newsmen report that LASIEC has scheduled July 24 to conduct election into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.