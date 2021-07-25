Lagos council election: APC wins Olorunda, Ojo, Bariga, Igbogbo Baiyeku

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has continued with its winning streak as the more results of the local government elections conducted across the state on Saturday are being announced.

As expected and in tune with developments in other states, the APC has won in the local government where the results of the election of the election has been declared so far.

In the latest string of results, Mr Samson Olatunde, the Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has been declared re-elected chairman with 8,906 votes in the local government poll.

Olatunde, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated Ogbeni Qudus Olaguro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 1,414 votes.

Prof. Akeusola Olasupo, the Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said that Olatunde, haven complied with the requirements of the election, had been declared winner and thus returned.

“Samson Olatunde of APC in the chairmanship election of Olorunda LCDA, haven complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

Other parties that participated in the election included Social Democratic Party (SDP) 256 votes, Action Alliance (AA) 29 votes, Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) 15, and Accord Party (AP) 1 vote.

Olatunde in his remarks, thanked the residents of Aradagun, Oko-Afo, Ilogbo, Iworo, Imeke and others in Badagry area for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term.

Also, the Chairman, Ojo Local Government, Mr Rosulu Idowu, has been declared re-elected with 9,111 votes in the local government poll.

Idowu, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, defeated Oniyide Olajide of the PDP, who got 1,526 votes.

Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr Segun Ege, said that Idowu, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

“I Ege Olusegun Adebisi, certify that, I was the Local Government Returning Officer for the election held on the 24th July, 2021 for the election was contested.

“Having gone through the results, Mr Rosulu Olushola Idowu of the APC scored 9,111 votes, while Hon Oniyide O.R Olajide of the PDP scored 1,526 votes.

“That Mr. Rosulu Olushola Idowu of the APC is hereby declared the winner of the Chairmanship Election of Ojo Local Government.

“Having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority of votes, the aforementioned is hereby elected and returned”.

Rosulu, while giving his speech, thanked the Almighty Allah, the leaders of the party and the residents for the opportunity given him to serve a second term.

He thank them for believing in him and the party APC, saying that there was no victory, no vanquished. “Its a no victory, no vanquished.

“We promise to uphold this great trust reposed on us and we promised to make you proud of your value votes.

He promised to bring more development projects to the Council.

Also, LASIEC has declared the incumbent Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Alabi David, as winner of Saturday’s local government election.

The APC candidate was re-elected after polling 22,002 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim Tijani, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 1,261 votes.

Mr Ganiyu Olarenwaju, the LASIEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer for the election, declared the result at Bariga LCDA Secretariat Collation Centre on Sunday morning.

Declaring the winner, Olanrewaju said: “I, Ganiyu Olarenwaju, hereby declare Alabi Kolade David of APC, the winner of the chairmanship election of Bariga LCDA, having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and returned.”

According to him, the APC candidate, Alabi, polled 22,002 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim Tijani, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 1, 261 votes.

He said that Mr Ayewunmi lshola Ismail of YPP scored 732 votes.

The winner and incumbent council chairman, Alabi, commended the process after he was declared winner.

Alabi assured that he would further put the welfare of the people on the front burner in his second term.

“I want to thank my party leaders and the entire people of Bariga for reposing confidence in me. I promise not to abandon them.

“All I am assuring them is that I am ready to do more and surpass my performance in the first term of our administration. We have served in all honesty and with all sincerity,” he said.

NAN reports that APC candidates swept all the eight councillorship seats in the LCDA during the polls.

The Returning Officer/Collation, Mr Olayiwola Salako, on Saturday night declared Banjoko Adetutu, Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Government Development Area (LCDA), having scored highest votes of 2,814.

Salako said that Daini had the highest vote of 2, 814 and Oluwatoyin Oyesanya, People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate had 478 votes, Youth Party (YP) nine (9) votes.

He declared Daini of APC the winner of them Chairmanship election of Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA.

Salako said that Daini had completed the requirements of the law and scored majority number of votes.

Mr Oludamilola Okusanya, a Returning Officer, declared Banjoko Adetutu, councilor for Ward A having scored highest votes of 472.

Okusanya said this at the Ward A Abosan Collation Centre for Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Government Community Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos on Saturday.

“The total votes cast for Councillorship election in Ward A) 558. People Democratic Party (PDP) scored 85, All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 472, Youth Party 1 and none was void.

“The total votes for Chairmanship in Ward A) 560. People Democratic Party (PDP) scored 94, All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 464, Youth Party 2 and 12 were void.

“I declare that Banjoko Adetutu of APC is the winner of Councillorship election of Igbogbo Baiyeku Ward A LCDA,” Okusanya said.

He said that Adetutu had completed with requirements of law and scored majority number of votes.

The APC Chairman elect of Igbogbo Baiyeku LGDA, Daini Mayokun, commended the people who re-elected him and his vice to run for another four-year term.

He said that his victory at the polls calls for more hardwork and was also a confirmation that the people believed he could do more.

“I am prepared for another four years by the Grace of God Almighty because I know that I have to double my efforts, to fulfill the people’s expectations.

” My slogan for this just concluded election was “Let the Mission Continue” we intend to improve on primary education in the area.

“We have built a standard Secretariat to ensure that we create conducive environment for staffers, we have done a lot in social economy development by allowing two banks to operate in Igbogbo for the first time.

” We have built many markets and we are continuing and also we are replacing outdated transformers in the area,” Daini said.

He said that himself and the Vice Chairman would ensure that they build on the already laid down foundation and people would enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Daini said that about four other banks had signified interest to establish their branches in Igbogbo, adding that a community could not be developed without social and economic infrastructure.

He commended the Lagos State Government for supporting them to add value to their environment, with the construction of the Igbogbo Stadium, roads and health centre.

Daini said that they are equipping their health Centre from time to time, adding that Igbogbo Baiyeku was also partnering with the state government to have a befitting library.

He, however, said that they would use the second term to partner with both Federal and State Governments for the development of the LCDA.