Elder statesman, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called on Nigerians, especially those living in Lagos, to collect their PVCs from INEC offices in order to participate in the 2019 polls.

In a statement in Lagos, Onitiri, one of those who obtained the judgment that compelled then electoral body to hold the June 12, 1993 election that was later annulled, said it had become expedient for all and sundry to have their PVCs to use their power to effect changes in governance.

“Enough of propaganda and lies by politicians. Nigerians need to vote out looters and rascals holding political offices and vote in credible, honest and people of good pedigree to replace bad politicians”, he said.

Onitiri, a seasoned surveyor and valuer, said: “Nigerians must be ready to express their desire for change and insist that their votes count. Power belongs to the people and firmly rests on voters.

He called on INEC to ensure that potential voters get their PVCs without stress, saying if necessary, the body should extend their working hours to 7pm every day and also work on weekends to achieve this objective.