The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Kosofe Constituency 1 of Lagos State in the last elections, Moyo Ogunlewe, has resigned from the PDP following the crisis that has engulfed the opposition party.

Moyo, who is the son of a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, announced his resignation in a letter dated April 11, 2019 which was addressed to the chairman of the PDP in the state.

The letter reads in part, “I, Moyosore Ogunlewe, hereby resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect.

“I want to thank all my supporters and well-wishers across the state for the support and steadfastness. God bless you all.”

Moyo, who is in his 30s, was one of the youngest candidates to contest in Lagos State.

Other young candidates who contested and won include Babajide Obanikoro, the son of a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, who won the Eti-Osa federal constituency seat; as well as the son of the Minister of Information, Jimi Lai-Mohammed, who won the Ikeja state constituency 1 seat.

Moyo had earlier contested in 2015 but lost by a slim margin to Bayo Osinowo of the All Progressives Congress who is now the lawmaker-elect for Lagos-East senatorial district.

The PDP has been enmeshed in an internal crisis since its poor performance in the governorship and state Assembly elections in Lagos State.