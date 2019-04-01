<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressive Youth Forum (APYF), has declared its full support to the decision of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to adopt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The forum, in a press statement jointly signed by the State Coordinator, Dr. Sola Osindero, and Secretary, Lanre Oguntoyinbo, lauded the party leadership and stakeholders for zoning the speakership seat to the South-West, and adopting Hon. Gbajabiamila for the position, a decision that widely resonates across board.

According to the group, Hon. Gbajabiamila has always demonstrated his true passion for issues concerning Nigeria brilliantly through his Bills, motions and debates in the House.

“Hon. Gbajabiamila is a true believer in qualitative representation; he has always taken an active part in debates on the floor of the House, and always on the side of truth and justice. Everyone could recall how he led a movement within the House in 2007 to end the “third term debate” agenda and machinations of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo to perpetuate his stay in office.

“As leader of the opposition in the House between 2011 and 2015, Hon. Gbajabiamila revived the role of the opposition in the House and continued to maintain a tough stance against the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was the first and only legislator to bring a motion on the floor of the House for the invocation of the doctrine of necessity, during the illness and absence of President Umar Musa Yar’adua, which led to the swearing-in of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as Acting President.

“Another landmark achievement of Hon. Gbajabiamila was when he Chaired House Adhoc Committee that investigated the claims by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) where about $1Bn was owed by Zenon Petroleum & Gas Limited and Forte Oil Plc which has been paid.

“Amongst his Bills and Motions in the House, Gbajabiamila has been very passionate about the Employee Rights Bill, Local content in Construction Industry Bill, Vocational Schools Bill, The Economic Stimulus Bill, Interest-Free Students Loan and Establishment of Nigeria Education Bank Bill etc. Gbajabiamila fought tirelessly on the floor of the House through motions to compel the National Assembly to recognize the newly created local governments in Lagos State.

“Gbajabiamila is the initiator of Lagos Job Fair, the first of its kind in SouthWest Nigeria, the job fair brought employers of labor drawn from public/private sectors and job seekers under one roof. Instant employments were given to meritorious candidates who are currently excelling in NAFDAC, SMEDAN, MIKANO, Lagos Inland Revenue Service and many others. After this remarkable success some states including Oyo adopted the Gbajabiamila model.”

The group however cautioned anti-party activities from lawmakers elected under the APC, saying it would resist any attempt to repeat the incidence of 2015 where some few individuals fraudulently rigged themselves into positions and delayed the 2017 budget for eight months where irregularities were satisfactorily inserted.

“It is also important to note that the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration rest on the National Assembly. We advise lawmakers who may be aggrieved to comply with the party’s decision. APC elected legislators should understand that as a progressive party that operates on the principle of change, it is not a matter of choice to keep to the rules.

“We firmly hold the belief that this is the time for Nigerians to reap the dividends of democracy, and for this to manifest, returning lawmakers and newly elected legislators should back Hon. Gbajabiamila for Speaker of the House of Representatives in the interest of the country.”