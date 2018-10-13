



Raging controversy surrounding the recently held primaries of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in Lagos State is yet to abate as concerned supporters of the party in the Ojo Federal Constituency protested alleged substitution of their choice, Hon. Yinka Durosimi, for another candidate that came third in the election.

The aggrieved party supporters who gathered at the YMD Gardens in the Ojo Local Council Area on Friday had in a petition jointly signed by the APC Apex Leader in the Ojo Federal Constituency, Alhaji Raji Olorunfemi, and others to the party National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimhole, described the substitution of their candidate, Hon. Yinka Murisiku Durosimi, as fraudulent and a subversion of the will of the masses, saying that Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi came to a distant third position in the primary.

The group in the petition stated: “The primary election was held and result officially collated and announced. It was duly signed by the Returning Officer, Mr. Biodun Hundeyi with other five APC State Agents, including all the five agents of the aspirants.

“The result has been submitted to the National Headquarters of the party at Abuja since 5th October 2018. List of a successful candidate with their scores was compiled and signed by His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Imasuen, Chairman, Primary Election Committee and Barrister Chima Okafor, Acting Secretary, Primary Election Committee as at 6th October 2018.”

The aggrieved placard-carrying supporters of Hon. Durosimi and Arewa youths in the council area said they were taken by surprise following a publication in a national daily, which published a new name contrary to the announcement of Hon Durosimi as the winner.

According to the aggrieved APC members, official results of the primary election as submitted to the National Headquarters of the party since 5th October showed; “Yinka Murisiku Durosimi scored 3,798 votes followed by Hon. Taiwo Adio Saheed with 2, 587 votes while the strange name in the person of Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi who came distant third with 1, 753 votes appeared in the purported list in the said publication.”

In his address to the crowd of supporters that defied the early morning downpour, Mallam Bashi Shaibu, leader of the Arewa Youth in the constituency appealed to the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to prevail on party people that are responsible for replacement of Hon. Durosimi’s name, saying he represents their interest.