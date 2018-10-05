



Men of the Nigerian Air Force took over voting centres in Badagry West Local Community Development Area in Lagos State on Thursday when thugs disrupted voting during the APC primaries.

Problem started at Apa and Kankon voting centres around 4:27 p.m. when APC electoral officers arrived the venue to conduct the voting.

An APC member, who allegedly favoured one of the aspirants, protested that one of the party agents had come earlier to give N1,000 to each potential voter.

This resulted to confusion which turned to fighting among political thugs and members of the party.

The Kankon voting centre is the birth place of Hon. Joseph Bamgbose and Alhaji Rabiu Amusa, a retired customs officer.

The fracas resulted to cancellation of voting at the two centres.

An APC, stalwart, Daniel Dosu, who claimed to have waited for more than eight hours to vote, told NAN that there was no election at Kankon voting centre.

“We waited for almost nine hours before the official of the APC electoral committee came.

“Unfortunately, there was no election here, even when one of the APC aspirants invited air force personnel to chase us away, we stood our ground.

“Tell them we are ready for the consequences because Badagry will not accept any hand-picking representative this time around,” he said.

At the collation centre in Badagry Local Government Secretariat, thugs barricaded the gate preventing reporters men from gaining access to the venue.

Another APC member, Mr Joseph Sejiri, told NAN that it was wrong for APC electoral officers to declare an aspirant winner when primaries were not held in two major centres in Badagry West.