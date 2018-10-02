



Chairman of the National Working Committee’s panel of the All Progressives Congress conducting the governorship primary election in Lagos State, Mr. Clement Ebri, on Tuesday said that all the members in the register provided by the NWC are eligible to participate in the election.

He said that any member holding valid party identity card or slip is eligible to vote, noting that the slips must be genuine and not fake

Ebri said this in a telephone conversation with newsmen while responding to a question as to whether only party members with identity cards would be allowed to vote in the primary election.

He explained that all the members in the register provided by the National Working Committee of the party would be eligible to participate in the election scheduled for Tuesday (today).

“This is one of the issues I discussed with our national chairman. All members whose names are in the register from the national headquarters will be eligible to vote.

“Whether they have the party identity cards or slips, they are eligible to vote. However, the slips must be genuine and not fake.”