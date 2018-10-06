



Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, the former lawmaker who represented Kosofe federal constituency, has appealed to people of the constituency to continue to tow the line of peace, remain calm and stay focused.

He also thanked the good people of Kosofe who trooped out in their large numbers to vote for his candidature at the House of Representative primary election of the All Progressives Congress last Wednesday.

He praised their resilience and perseverance through-out the period.

While speaking with newsmen over the election, Dayo Bush praised the effort of the people of Kosofe constituency for trooping out to cast their ballot for him despite the intimidation and harassment they suffered on the day he described the turn out as massive and unprecedented.

In his word, he said; “I am humbled by the unprecedented numbers of party members who turned out en-masse in support of my candidature, seeing them defying intimidation and harassment is something I cannot explain, the support I see from Kosofe that day tells me this people are not just our supporters, but loyalists.

“Loyalists who are ready to go all the way for you; anytime any day, those who believes in the ‘Dayo Bush Project’. I shall be eternally grateful to them and I promise never to disappoint them. It’s a collective job that we shall be doing it together, because it is all for the future and for our children.”

He also reiterate that the multitude of party members that were present at their various wards, across the constituency is a demonstration of the trust and confidence the people have in Dayo Bush’ past effective representation.

The lawmaker popular known as ‘DBush’ also sympathized with those that were caught in the violence that occurred, especially in the areas where there were incidents of sporadic gunshots that left a number party members injured while running for safety. He also assured the people that adequate medical arrangements have been made for them.

As at the time of filing this report, the condition of Ibrahim Mustapha, one of the party chieftains that was attacked during the primary election at Anthony is still unknown. One of the medical personnel attending to him at the hospital, who refused to mention her name because she is not authorised to do so, disclose that he is still in a critical condition.