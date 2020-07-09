



A member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has filed a suit asking the court to sack the Governor Mai Mala Buni National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The APC member, Chief Lateef Arigbaruwo, in the suit asked the court to reinstate the Etta Hillard led National Working Committee of the party, according to report.

The NWC was sacked at the NEC meeting of APC held on June 25 in the Aso Rock presidential villa and replaced by the National Caretaker Committee headed by the Yobe State Governor.

The Committee was also saddled with the task of organising an emergency national convention of the party.

But in the suit filed at Federal High Court in Lagos with the APC, Mr. Victor Giadom, NEC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first to fourth respondents respectively, Arigbaruwo, who claims to be a chieftain of the APC in Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos State faulted the NEC meeting.





He is asking the court to declare whether having regards to Article 25, paragraph B (i) and (ii) of the Constitution of the party, the 24 hours’ notice given by the 2nd defendant for the NEC meeting held on June 25 was valid and legal in the suit filed on July 1 on his behalf by Mr. Dimien Edonkumoh.

He is also seeking “an order of the court setting aside all the decisions taken in the NEC meeting, which he declared illegal on the grounds that it was conveyed in the June 24 and held on June 25, contrary to Article 25 of the APC Constitution.”

In addition, he asked the court to restrain the caretaker committee members from parading themselves as such and to grant an order allowing the APC National Vice Chairman (South-south), Hilliard Eta, to pilot the affairs of the APC as acting national chairman and to preside at all meetings of the National Working Committee and NEC.

Newsmen report that when the case came up on Tuesday, Justice Mohammed Liman declined to hear the matter, insisting the matter be heard at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where the defendants reside.

The Judge transferred the case file to the Chief Judge of the court in Abuja for re-assignment.