



The voting process of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary was disrupted for a while at Ward G North, Abesan, in Alimosho Local Government Area as thugs chased away members of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the thugs numbering about 15 invaded the Abesan High School, venue of the exercise at 9.45am on Monday, flogging members, preventing them from getting accredited.

The motive of the hoodlums, as well as their sponsors, could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Some policemen at the venue later responded to the situation by arresting some of the hoodlums and restoring normalcy.

NAN, however, observed that there was a large turnout of party members waiting to cast their votes for either Governor Akinwunmi Ambode or Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.