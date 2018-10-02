



Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, on Tuesday said the party members are the ones that will determine who will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 governorship election in Lagos.

“Let the people’s vote decide who will be the party’s candidate in 2019,″ Tinubu said at Ikeja Ward C, where he participated in the ongoing APC gubernatorial primary in Lagos.

”The party brought in Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, but so far, he has deviated from the template of progressive development. And on that note, the people can decide to vote against him.

”So, today’s primary will decide whether the people still want him or not, ” Tinubu said.

Also speaking on the primary, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiyat Adebule told newsmen at her ward that she would support any candidate chosen by the party, apparently referring to Jide Sanwo-Olu.

“I am satisfied with the whole process and I want to state that I stand by the people and the party directives. I will support any candidate that the party has chosen,” the deputy governor said.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, one of the aspirants contesting in the primary, also spoke at his Ward in Lagos Island, giving kudos to the party leadership over the conduct of the primaries.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke shortly after casting his vote, at the Ward E-3 Lagos Island, said that the use of the direct primaries was a welcome development.

“You can see what we said that we wanted all the party card carrying members to participate in direct primaries. All of the card carrying members, all turned up today to cast their votes.

“The support our party has enjoyed is enormous and we are hoping that what is reflected here will also be reflected in all our 245 wards,” he said.

The APC governorship aspirant said he was happy seeing the enthusiastic party members turning out to exercise their franchise in the primary.

“The large number of people shows that people are ready to cast their votes and fully participate in this democracy.

House of Representatives Majority Leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, applauded the event for its peaceful process and the behavior of the party members.

“I’m so glad for today’s event; its going on smoothly; it’s peaceful, there is no violence. It needs more organisation, I hope we can improve on this in the subsequent elections.

‘’ It is transparent, it is fair and this is what we have been agitating for, This is the real democracy in action, and we are all the better for it,” he said.