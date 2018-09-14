Jide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant in Lagos state, has appointed coordinators for his campaign ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

The names of the coordinators were released in a statement signed by Tayo Ayinde, director-general of the campaign team.

Sanwo-Olu, who is believed to have the backing of Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, is challenging Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, for the ticket of the APC in 2019.

Currently, the managing director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), Sanwoolu is backed by Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Tinubu, Ambode’s estranged godfather.

Over 50 council chairmen loyal to Tinubu were said to have met and pledged their support to him.

While addressing reporters at the headquarters of the APC in Abuja when he submitted his nomination form on Wednesday, he said with his vast experience in private and public sector he has what it take to take Lagos to the next level.

Members of his campaign team are:

Mobilisation – Abdullah Enilolobo

Special Duties- Adeniran Onilude

Fund raising – Tobi Lawal.

Legal – SOB Agunbiade.

Research and Intelligence- Wasiu Eshilokun.

NGO, Civil Society & Students- Kola Egunjobi.

Media & Publicity- Sesan Dani

Security – Bolaji Ariyo.

Planning & Strategy- Jimi Benson

Women Affairs – Bolanle Akinyemi – Obe.

Ethnic Affairs- Wale Adelana.

Welfare – Ayoola Fatai.

Finance – Kolade Alabi

Party Affairs- Abiodun Mafe

Medical and Safety – Sulaimon Aleshinloye.

Volunteers’ group- Kamal Olohrunoje.

Youth- Fuad Atanda–Lawal

Religion- Samuel Olufemi Ogedengbe.

Senatorial Coordinators:

Coordinator Lagos West- Rasak Ajala

Coordinator Lagos Central- Wahab Alawiye King.

Coordinator Lagos East- Mayor Dele Oshinowo