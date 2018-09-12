Lagos State Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday submitted his nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Photos of Hamzat submitting his form was shared on the APC verified Twitter handle, @APCNigeria.

Hamzat recently emerged one of the contenders for the Lagos governorship seat on the platform of the ruling party.

He will compete with the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and Jide Sanwo-Olu, the alleged favoured candidate of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Hamzat was a two-time former commissioner in Lagos state, under the administrations of Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola.

