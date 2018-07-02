The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, urged its members and members of the public to be wary of a fake website purportedly being operated by the chapter.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, gave the warning in a statement in Lagos.

He said the website, www.lagosapc.com, was not operated by the chapter, urging residents to disregard information therein asking them to register as members.

Salami said the only place for intending members was the party secretariat at ACME road, Ikeja.

“Party members and intending members should note that the purported site is not in any way attached to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Therefore, please do not register through this website, It is mischievous and the handiwork of fifth columnists.

“Kindly disregard and ignore them and their irresponsible website,’’ he said.