The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) may adopt consensus candidates at its State congress scheduled to elect the executive members today.

According to reliable sources, the leadership of the party in Lagos has agreed on those whose names are to be ratified as state executive in the state congress.

As at this morning, some of the names being touted as executive members include former Commissioner for Hone Affairs, Mr. Tunde Balogun, who is being tipped to replace the incumbent state chairman, Otunba Henry Ajomale, while Chief Sunny Ajose is tipped as the deputy state chairman.

Mr. Wale Ahmed is tipped as state publicity secretary and former member House of Representatives, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas as Women Leader to replace Mrs. Kemi Nelson.

Others are Mr Bamgbola Hakeem, who is to take over as the deputy state chairman Lagos central to replace Mr. Fouad Oki. Mr Funso Ologunde will retain the position as deputy state chairman Lagos west and former Commissioner for Agric, Mr. Kaoli Asipa is being tipped as deputy chairman Lagos East.

As at yesterday the fate of the incumbent State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, is not known as there are confusing reports that the National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, is still interested in retaining him as member of the state executive to give the southeasterners a sense of belonging in the ruling party.