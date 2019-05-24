<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Conference of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has thrown its weight behind the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group also condemned aspersions that the governor-elect is not of sound mind.

Chairman of CRPP, Taiwo Fatai, who spoke in Lagos, described the elections in Lagos as peaceful and condemned calls for their cancellation.

He said: “We condemn in its entirety, the call calls for the cancellation of the exercise based on unfounded rumour spread by some enemies of progress that the Lagos State governor-elect is not in his sound mind. These enemies of progress do not mean well for Lagos State but thrive in spreading fake news. CRPP will not accept any form of character assassination of our governor-elect.

“We therefore congratulate Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor-elect of Lagos State, and all that won elections at various levels in Lagos State. They should know that to whom much is given, much is expected. Selfless service to the people should be their watchword and guiding principle.”

Fatai also commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his selfless contributions towards the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

“The victory of the APC in the election shows that nobody can dare query his paranormal intelligence. CRPP, an association of 65 political parties is therefore happy to be identified with this great icon,” Fatai added.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for their exemplary roles during the election and described attacks on the two agencies as unwarranted.