



A former senator and aspirant of the Kano Central senatorial race under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Mohammed, who is popularly known as Lado, has stated that he withdrew from the race as a mark of respect to the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Lado, who was formerly a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the APC in a bid to replace former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso in the Senate.

He was lured to join the APC when all hope in the reconciliation of the governor and his erstwhile political ally, Kwankwaso, was dashed.

His ambition, however, met a stumbling block when a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, recently defected to the APC and was asked to contest for the same seat by the governor.

In a statement on Saturday, Lado also said he is handing over his political structure for the success of the APC in the state.

“Our good people of Kano Central, this is to inform you that based on intervention from our father and leader, His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR (Khadimul Islam), I have today, Saturday, 29th Sept. 2018 withdrawn from the race for the Kano Central Senatorial Zone as a mark of respect to his excellency.”

“I also wish to use this opportunity to announce the donation of my campaign structure, including personnel, 25 vehicles and other facilities for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other elective offices of our great party, the APC ahead of 2019 general elections.”

“I therefore appeal to my teeming supporters who felt aggrieved by my decision to withdraw to take the new development in good faith, strongly believing that it is Allah that gives power to whom He pleases.”

“As Muslims, we are fully aware of the fact that respect for elders is akin to respect for Almighty Allah. With this in mind, I owe gratitude and appreciation to our governor who has always regarded me as a son and therefore advised that I should put aside my senatorial aspiration in order to present an undivided front in preparation for the ever sensitive upcoming elections in Kano State.”

“I also wish to extend my appreciation to the people of my constituency, Kano Central Senatorial Zone and the state at large for the love and support they have given me; their support is well appreciated.”