Labour Party (LP) said it is worried over continued killings across the country, especially the Jos killings.

The party said while it commiserated with the people of Plateau State and the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, it decried the destruction of human lives taking place in the country and described it as a situation akin to what took place in the animal kingdom where there was no law and order, where live is brutish and short.

National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, in a statement wondered what Nigeria was turning into.

He called on the government of President Mohammadu Buhari to come up with innovative ideas as a retired general in the army to abate the wanton killings of innocent and harmless Nigerians, especially women and children.

“The Labour Party is worried over the continued carnage of innocent and armless Nigerians whose lives are waisted across the length and breadth of Nigeria. The nature and manner of killings is related to what transpires in the animal kingdom where there is no law and order, live is short and brutish,” he said.

Labour Party warned that if the carnage continued unabated, Nigerians might begin to carry arms to defend themselves.