The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, has said the party does not have any plan to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate.

He however, expressed the desire of the party to form an alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after wide consultations with the other stakeholders in the party.

Omotosho spoke with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday after meeting with the executive officers and stakeholders of the party in the state.

When asked whether the party is adopting President Buhari as its presidential candidate, he said: ”We do not have the ambition of adopting Buhari but it is not impossible.

“When we are going to do that, we will consult with everybody; we will not work unilaterally; whatever we will do will be for the progress of the masses. If we have to do that, we will come with terms that they will accept which will benefit the masses. It is all about providing equal opportunities.”

He also declared that he would not work with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, saying: “Absolutely no! I, Mike Omotosho, stand alone as the National Chairman of LP as I speak with you; if at any time, it is needful to associate with anybody, it will not be by proxy. We will associate with people based on the ideals that we believe in.”

“If they believe such similar ideologies with you, automatically you can work with them. As Labour Party, we are standing alone today even if we may have cause to go into coalition, we will ensure that agreements and ideals of Labour Party are protected which is providing equal opportunities for all,” he said.

Omotosho, who was the candidate of Labour Party in Kwara State in 2015 governorship elections, also said it was not impossible that he would still join the 2019 governorship race.

“Nothing is impossible. People have been asking me if I will come to run for governorship of Kwara State. I said it is not impossible. As chairman, I can take a leave of absence, I can resign from the position if I must run but for now, let us encourage credible people to come,” he added.