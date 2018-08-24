The Labour Party (LP) has launched President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election sensitisation with the pledge to deliver 16 million votes in the 2019 presidential elections.

The National Chairman of the Party, Dr Mike Omotosho, gave the assurance on Thursday in Ilorin at a public lecture and inauguration of Wards and Local Governments canvassers for re-election bid of Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The event organised by the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project was attended by the Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture and the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara.

Omotosho, in a goodwill message at the event, said the labour party will support the re-election bid of Buhari and will mobilise vote for him.

He said his party will also work with the APC to liberate Kwara from misrule by a clique led by one man.

Omotosho charged the people of Kwara, to take the opportunity of the political development in the country to free themselves from slavery and oppression.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of APC caretaker committee in Kwara. Bashir Bolarinwa said President Buhari should be given a chance to continue with his agenda of liberating the country from poverty and treasury looting.

He said Nigerians should not allow a repeat of 1985 history when Buhari regime of discipline and prudence was ousted to pave way for corruption and retrogression.

Otunba Gani Zubair, the coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project, said the group was formed because of the dysfunction within APC orchestrated by the defection in the National Assembly.

He said the objective of the movement, among others, is to counter all forces against the President and mobilise the people for his re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the the Information minister inaugurated the volunteers and charged them to sensitise the grassroots to the achievements of the Buhari’s administration.

Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) human rights lawyer and the Director Media, Buhari Campaign Organisation delivered the lecture on the theme: “Milestones of Sustainable Economic and Social Political Development in Nigeria”.