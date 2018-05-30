The Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, on Wednesday, faulted the Democracy Day speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as ‘fallen short’ of the expectations of Nigerian masses.

Chairman of the party in the state, Abayomi Arabambi, while addressing party supporters, in Abeokuta, blamed the president for not faithfully addressing the twin issues of security and corruption the way it ought to be addressed.

According to him, President Buhari failed in his speech to address issues of the striking Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) along with that of the abducted Dapchi School girl, Sharibu Leah who is still in the custody of the Book Haram.

“We were expecting the President to talk about the striking health workers because this has affected a lot of lives, particularly, pregnant women, but he was silent on that and busy talking about anti corruption fight which is selectively done.

“We were as well expecting the President to talk about Leah Sharibu, the abducted Dapchi girl but he didn’t. But when Mr. President’s son had an accident the whole nation felt it, in fact four ministers were present to welcome him back”. LP state chairman stated.

Aranbanbi, who maintained that the president’s fight against corruption is selective and targeted against opposition politicians, wondered how the former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and two of his sons indicted for corruption have been let off the hook because he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).